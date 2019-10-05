Private Asset Management Holds Position in Bristol (BMY); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake Has Boosted by Cryder Capital Partners Llp

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 129,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, up from 122,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24 million, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.16M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,817 shares to 218,619 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,665 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

