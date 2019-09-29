Private Asset Management Holding In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Has Upped; As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Its Holding by $3.26 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 66,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 12.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626.69 million, down from 12.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 503,719 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,594 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 848,561 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 4.94 million shares to 10.10M shares, valued at $443.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 100,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares to 55,665 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,244 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).