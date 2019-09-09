Private Asset Management Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $329,565; Markel Stake in John Deere (DE) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $158.32. About 1.36 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $358.98. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Svcs has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chemical Bancorp reported 23,587 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 4,537 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 16,193 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 2.51% or 9,495 shares. 5,405 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley has 4.19M shares. Wade G W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,529 shares. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 102,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.07% or 1,513 shares in its portfolio. Rdl Financial Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares to 435,671 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,245 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “737 MAX developer won’t turn over documents – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.94M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 2,140 are owned by Harvey Capital. Garrison Asset Management Llc reported 2.02% stake. Dodge & Cox owns 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 18,564 shares. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 2,690 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Polar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,948 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 4,819 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 4,721 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.24% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.16M shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Llc owns 1,934 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank & invested in 0.08% or 5,455 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.07% or 1,275 shares. Btr Capital Management holds 0.13% or 4,236 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 1,341 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 120,000 shares to 211,000 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,237 shares, and has risen its stake in The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.13 million for 18.32 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.