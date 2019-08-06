Private Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by $653,827; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Share Value Rose, Holder Pdt Partners Lifted Stake

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 17,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 144,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 126,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 1.07M shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 422,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 295,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 1.47M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC)

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,103 shares to 98,682 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 9,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,788 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

