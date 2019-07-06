Private Asset Management Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.23 Million; Stock Price Rose; Provise Management Group Decreased Its Position in Sanofi (SNY) as Stock Price Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 134,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 869,816 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Will Appoint John Reed as Replacement; 06/03/2018 Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics in lmmunology; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 693 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rwc Asset Llp has 5.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,434 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 485 shares. 5,530 were accumulated by Scott And Selber. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 2,545 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Herald Investment Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,165 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 233 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Partner Management LP invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Bankshares reported 790 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.03 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder invested in 2,090 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 8,278 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,734 shares to 41,845 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,268 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,560 shares to 113,336 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA) by 27,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).