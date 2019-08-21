Private Asset Management Has Raised Illumina (ILMN) Position By $442,370; First Dallas Securities Trimmed By $322,116 Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

Private Asset Management Inc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 1,427 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 16,514 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 15,087 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $41.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $284.65. About 608,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 47,084 shares with $2.44 million value, down from 53,400 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $26.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 2.25M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 17.45% above currents $284.65 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,646 shares to 85,764 valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,262 shares and now owns 119,245 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 104,458 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 51,271 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.01% or 4,898 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associate holds 0.04% or 825 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 160,249 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.38% or 1.73M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,078 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc has 51,205 shares for 7.8% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.76% or 91,838 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Com holds 4.11 million shares. Atria Invests Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 679 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Guggenheim Ltd invested 0.24% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Eastern National Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 11.30% above currents $50.02 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 31,213 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ledyard Bank stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 128,258 shares stake. Mufg Americas owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 271 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 6,437 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc invested in 8,183 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 2.01 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 93,715 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors owns 49,300 shares. 470,012 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. State Street Corp holds 0.17% or 41.22M shares. Gibraltar Mgmt invested 3.88% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).