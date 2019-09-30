Private Asset Management Has Raised By $304,875 Its Bristol (BMY) Position; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $420,413

Private Asset Management Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 6,775 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 129,289 shares with $5.86 million value, up from 122,514 last quarter. Bristol now has $83.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 8.17 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 0.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 3,857 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 2.17M shares with $237.42M value, up from 2.16 million last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $312.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.88. About 2.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 6.10% above currents $51.27 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 12,558 shares to 594,511 valued at $45.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,007 shares and now owns 55,665 shares. Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.51% below currents $124.88 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 26,861 shares to 1.09 million valued at $91.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 40,531 shares and now owns 3.40M shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was reduced too.