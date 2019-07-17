Private Asset Management Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Parker Hannifin (PH) Sentiment Is 1.01

Private Asset Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 3,377 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 82,420 shares with $9.15 million value, up from 79,043 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $259.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 235 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 233 cut down and sold stakes in Parker Hannifin Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 98.71 million shares, down from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Parker Hannifin Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 199 Increased: 158 New Position: 77.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) stake by 49,451 shares to 186,181 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,262 shares and now owns 119,245 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Co stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 7,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.65% or 76,113 shares in its portfolio. Tig Ltd Liability Com holds 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 71,368 shares. Saratoga Rech Invest Mngmt reported 648,732 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 3,369 shares stake. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,170 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 727,418 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Private Trust accumulated 50,506 shares or 0.67% of the stock. James Inv Rech reported 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0.44% or 27,290 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 1,605 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $114 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 5.61% above currents $144.3 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 EPS, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $398.97M for 13.75 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation for 6.03 million shares. Lodge Hill Capital Llc owns 88,325 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 3.57% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has invested 3.46% in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners Llc, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.94 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

