Private Asset Management Has Lifted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $374,847; Shares Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Cut Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 82,420 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 79,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 5.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 4.91 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals EUR3.95B-EUR4.15B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares to 56,299 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.