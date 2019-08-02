Private Asset Management Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $329,565 as Stock Value Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose While Jackson Wealth Management Raised Holding

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $336.32. About 2.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 20.83M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 29,138 shares to 732,176 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,502 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,146 shares. Ancora Limited Company accumulated 0.31% or 19,667 shares. 49,249 are owned by Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co. North Star Invest Corp invested in 0.35% or 7,947 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Lc has invested 1.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca holds 0.05% or 790 shares. Moreover, Macquarie has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 145,691 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.31% stake. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 71,800 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Blue Chip Prns Inc invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset owns 2,117 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 14,919 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.96% or 11,832 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares to 152,469 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,419 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).