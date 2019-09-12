Private Asset Management Has Increased Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $455,225; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Stock Declined, Hg Vora Capital Management Has Raised Position by $31.80 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 59,797 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 501,494 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,817 shares to 218,619 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,295 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 30,251 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 111,210 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Division holds 175,805 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Incorporated owns 174,750 shares or 5.89% of their US portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 2.76% or 136,992 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has 33,339 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service accumulated 0.15% or 2,281 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 13,585 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 1.07% or 272,278 shares. Hartline stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Page Arthur B stated it has 22,083 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Company holds 1,871 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 66,630 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 1.15M shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Capital Limited Ca has invested 0.6% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 30,815 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 87,210 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 469,630 shares. Shell Asset Management Company owns 14,126 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.21% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Palouse Mgmt invested in 35,042 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Inc owns 179,797 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Liability Com owns 148,896 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 842,753 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 644,033 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.04% or 536,969 shares.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 4.50M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $51.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.