Private Asset Management Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Holder Hamel Associates Lowered Holding by $1.60 Million

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D has 397 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 3,813 shares. Signature Est & Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 13,357 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 4,620 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsrs reported 756 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.71% or 4,768 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 144 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 604,591 shares. Indiana Invest Mngmt accumulated 374 shares. Horizon Inv Ser Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 211 shares. 160,419 are held by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Harvey Mgmt has 5.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,870 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. 556,710 are owned by First Tru Advisors Lp. Credit Agricole S A invested in 20,121 shares or 1.96% of the stock.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares to 435,671 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 21,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,185 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $650.65 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares to 10,815 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).