Private Asset Management Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $745,794 as Shares Declined; As Sabre (SABR) Share Price Rose, Element Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $66.93 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 3.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.15M, down from 5.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 996,172 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 17,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 435,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, down from 453,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.53M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Ltd Com holds 165,933 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Co accumulated 9,341 shares. Murphy Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.35% or 54,157 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 2.84M shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Company owns 1.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,678 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.40 million shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stadion Money Mgmt owns 23,515 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 62,809 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Wafra holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,051 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lafayette Invests Inc has 16,734 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Company reported 82,084 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc C by 672 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15,137 shares to 45,973 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).