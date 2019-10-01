Private Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $954,408; Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Declined

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1,633 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $178.58. About 3.77 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 12,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 594,511 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.23 million, down from 607,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 1.55 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Is Hanging on 5G Adoption – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 and Note 10 Channel Checks Indicate Lackluster Demand But Not Weak Enough to Warrant Estimate Cuts – Keybanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Natixis has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 147,500 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 109,571 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 1,260 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp reported 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.3% or 21,298 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 4,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 4,294 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 39,400 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.03% or 946 shares. Southport Mngmt Limited Co owns 14,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Serv Corporation has 0.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,719 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 68,001 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66M for 34.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,152 shares to 78,226 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).