Private Asset Management Has Cut Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $786,726 as Share Value Declined; Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Aecom (ACM) by $10.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 29,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 732,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, down from 761,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 22.31M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 92.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 369,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,057 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 397,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 304,744 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.71 million for 13.02 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

