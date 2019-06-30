Private Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $374,847 as Market Valuation Rose; Roumell Asset Management Stake in A10 Networks (ATEN) Increased by $485,478

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 990,196 shares traded or 148.34% up from the average. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 17/04/2018 – A10 Networks Introduces One-DDoS Protection to Expand Defenses Against Denial of Service Attacks; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,377 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,420 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 79,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,734 shares to 41,845 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,846 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf.

