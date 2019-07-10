Private Asset Management Has Boosted By $449,050 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Franco (FNV) Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 106.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 2,566 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 4,975 shares with $872,000 value, up from 2,409 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 2.15 million shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Franco (FNV) stake by 37.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 4,064 shares as Franco (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 14,874 shares with $1.49M value, up from 10,810 last quarter. Franco now has $15.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 508,032 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ent Svcs Corp holds 12 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 9,975 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 19,080 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.16% or 3,101 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 1,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware accumulated 1,696 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 57,842 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Legal General Group Public Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 823,226 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability has 19,235 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,443 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A had sold 810 shares worth $140,171.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,262 shares to 119,245 valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,734 shares and now owns 41,845 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $162 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $211 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 33,479 shares to 123,127 valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 60,104 shares and now owns 67,796 shares. Mastec (NYSE:MTZ) was reduced too.