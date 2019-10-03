Private Asset Management Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $315,609; Market Valuation Declined; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Value Rose, Omers Administration Has Trimmed Stake by $5.14 Million

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,244 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 51,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 8.21M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 54,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 83,366 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84 million, down from 138,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 1.54 million shares traded or 99.57% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $918.11 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 39,800 shares to 43,300 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

