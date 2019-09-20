Private Asset Management Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $954,408; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 12,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 594,511 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.23M, down from 607,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 52,517 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, down from 54,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 19,873 shares to 69,195 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 3,137 shares. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 5.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,673 shares stake. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Altavista Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,702 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability reported 552 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 80,531 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested 6.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Utah Retirement System holds 0.46% or 137,696 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 1,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 48,324 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 996 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested 1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lau Assoc accumulated 1,708 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa-based Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kistler invested in 0.09% or 3,003 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Gp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 537,324 shares. Convergence Invest Limited Liability Co has 56,833 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,687 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cincinnati stated it has 427,500 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 24,321 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Haverford Tru owns 15,978 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,797 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.94% or 57,840 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 359 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

