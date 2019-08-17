Private Asset Management Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares has $1700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is -4.68% below currents $17.31 stock price. Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc sold 17,757 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 435,671 shares with $18.50M value, down from 453,428 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 509,797 shares traded. Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCC News: 06/03/2018 – CCC:CFIUS SAID NO UNRESOLVED NTNL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: CFIUS Review of Kuraray Deal Complete; 09/03/2018 – News On Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) Now Under 3405.TO; 09/03/2018 – OPENING DELAY: CCC (NYSE)-NEWS DISSEMINATION; 06/03/2018 – Kuraray Deal for Calgon Carbon Gets CFIUS Approval; 05/03/2018 Calgon Carbon Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Kuraray Completes Acquisition of Calgon Carbon; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: No Unresolved National Security Concerns With Deal; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon Volume Surges More Than 16 Times 20 Day Average

More notable recent Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clarivate Analytics launches Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence, a first-of-its-kind solution covering the global digital health ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clarivate Analytics introduces Cortellis Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) to accelerate drug discovery and development – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard C. Finch joins Clarivate Analytics to drive expansion of Life Sciences Consulting Services – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clarivate Analytics Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It operates in four divisions: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Activated Carbon and Service segment makes and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.