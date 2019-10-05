Private Asset Management Decreased By $661,650 Its Fluor (FLR) Stake; TSI HOLDINGS CO LTD. SHS JAPAN (TSIHF) Sellers Increased By 2.75% Their Shorts

TSI HOLDINGS CO LTD. SHS JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TSIHF) had an increase of 2.75% in short interest. TSIHF’s SI was 52,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.75% from 51,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 524 days are for TSI HOLDINGS CO LTD. SHS JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TSIHF)’s short sellers to cover TSIHF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 1,000 shares traded or 117.39% up from the average. TSI Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSIHF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Fluor Corp (FLR) stake by 45.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc sold 20,050 shares as Fluor Corp (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 24,135 shares with $813,000 value, down from 44,185 last quarter. Fluor Corp now has $2.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the apparel business in Japan. The company has market cap of $534.49 million. It also offers beauty, and food and drink products. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) was bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.80’s average target is 62.66% above currents $18.32 stock price. Fluor had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Tuesday, May 7 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $45.56M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.