Private Asset Management Cut The Home Depot (HD) Position by $696,386; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lowered Its Holding in Legg Mason (LM) as Share Value Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 631,735 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 85,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 89,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Another recent and important Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares to 261,240 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $75.55M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.25 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 58,080 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company holds 761 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.1% or 28,140 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 459,399 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Parsec Fincl Mgmt holds 54,443 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 156,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 4,072 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 75,329 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt owns 27,911 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 22,148 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares to 82,420 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc C by 672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Ab invested in 1.59 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. 39,254 are owned by Prospector Limited Liability Company. Murphy Incorporated reported 53,588 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Cap Ltd Ltd Company reported 613 shares stake. Tiemann Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 4,646 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca reported 2.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.82% or 984,831 shares. Cincinnati Fincl has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Gru reported 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,760 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank owns 584,392 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,636 shares. Qvt Financial LP owns 29,826 shares.