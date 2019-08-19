Private Asset Management Cut Its Position in International Business Machines (IBM) by $526,494; Amag Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (AMAG) Share Price Declined While Jackson Square Partners Has Decreased Position by $34.44 Million

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 3,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 41,845 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 45,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (AMAG) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 2.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 90,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 505,957 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 21/04/2018 – DJ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAG); 05/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Releases RISK360® Incident and Case Management and Expands Product Line; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021; 26/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR BREMELANOTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPOACTIVE SEXUAL DESIRE DISORDER (HSDD) IN PREMENOPAUSAL…; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 57% to 18 Days; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board holds 74,321 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 35,067 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia invested in 18,833 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Colony Ltd reported 7,762 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 843,581 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 70,717 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,798 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 7,868 shares. 7.27 million were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. West Coast Lc reported 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fmr Limited Liability owns 3.96M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,641 are held by National Bank & Trust Of The West. Lbmc Inv Lc owns 2,540 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Inc invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 4,170 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc C.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.73 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. Shares for $3.03 million were bought by Camber Capital Management LP. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $54,650 was made by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold AMAG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 284,051 shares. Bogle Inv Management Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.19% or 192,052 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 35,113 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 100,370 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 48,875 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 34,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.30M shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 24,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.07% or 52,700 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 83,845 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 153,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 432,206 shares.