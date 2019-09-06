Private Asset Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) Sentiment Is 1.15

Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 23 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 20 trimmed and sold stakes in Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust. The funds in our database reported: 8.33 million shares, down from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 20 New Position: 3.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc sold 4,580 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 115,681 shares with $13.64 million value, down from 120,261 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.34% above currents $140.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp holds 2.08% or 1.48M shares. Moreover, Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 27.51 million shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 161,304 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co reported 56,232 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,425 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr owns 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,107 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 4.84 million shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 111,251 shares or 6.23% of its portfolio. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8.19% or 9.83M shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Asset Mngmt holds 106,406 shares. Private Advsr Inc holds 4,003 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co reported 11,179 shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Stockhouse” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 CEFs For The 7% $100,000 Portfolio: BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust And Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Limited Duration Offers 6.7% Yield, Lower Risk, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 13, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Duration Portfolios With High Yields: 5 CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2017.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust for 132,885 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 78,057 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 475,181 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 432,296 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 181,133 shares traded or 105.97% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $563.00 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 26.07 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States.