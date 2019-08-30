Private Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $442,370 as Stock Declined; Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 349,482 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 1,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 16,514 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $280.49. About 304,013 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.23% or 1.27M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 483,870 shares. 16,130 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Overbrook Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hbk Invests LP reported 123,655 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Victory Cap stated it has 443,925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Com holds 61,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 960 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 2,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 166,103 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,237 shares. Moreover, York Cap Global Advsr Llc has 0.49% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). M&T Savings Bank holds 8,807 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 13,538 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,594 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,995 shares to 98,781 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,150 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).