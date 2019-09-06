Private Asset Management Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $388,300; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 57,799 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 135,709 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 08/03/2018 – Vodafone Institute: Potential of New Technologies – British People Particularly Critical; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,633 shares to 121,218 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,150 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 51,105 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 56,727 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.16% or 260,700 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 35,466 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 223,636 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 779,186 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 24,614 were reported by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Centurylink Inv Management has invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hap Trading Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 22,015 shares. Central National Bank & Trust & Tru Com stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 2,973 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,918 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 1.7% or 186,957 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 460 shares. Covington Cap Management stated it has 800 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.