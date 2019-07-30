Private Asset Management Boosted By $449,050 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Mak Capital One Trimmed By $60.39 Million Its Agilysys (AGYS) Position

Mak Capital One Llc decreased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 54.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 2.41 million shares with $50.99 million value, down from 5.28M last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $557.67M valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 98,469 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Private Asset Management Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 106.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 2,566 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 4,975 shares with $872,000 value, up from 2,409 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 1.07M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys has $26 highest and $25 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.28% above currents $23.55 stock price. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Maxim Group.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 5,669 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability reported 9,800 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 116,004 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 29,386 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 384 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 1.20 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 30,103 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,458 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 213,150 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 60,947 shares stake. G2 Inv Prns Management Ltd Llc has 311,512 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,774 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 14,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% or 36,181 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 insider sales for $10.02 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $209,771 worth of stock. $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,734 shares to 41,845 valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 7,001 shares and now owns 2,405 shares. Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A had sold 810 shares worth $140,171.