Private Advisor Group Upped Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $604,172; Ensco Rowan Plc (EMR) Shares Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $4.04 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (EMR) by 3506.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 38,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ensco Rowan Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 51,066 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 14,975 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 10,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 52,413 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,152 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Inv Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,999 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 114,299 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Burney Communications stated it has 0.49% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Naples Ltd Com invested 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 0.16% or 83,013 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,860 shares. Art Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 66,699 shares. 17,388 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. John G Ullman Assoc owns 7.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 574,620 shares. Ally Fin owns 8,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 88,137 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fincl Pro Inc invested in 1,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:UPS) by 158,075 shares to 40,725 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,065 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 50,666 shares to 89,346 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 11,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,844 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.