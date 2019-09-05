Private Advisor Group Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $300,555; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder Manikay Partners Lowered Its Position by $12.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 519,514 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 6,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 248,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 241,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.51M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

