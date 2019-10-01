Private Advisor Group Trimmed Stake in Xylem (XYL) as Stock Declined; As Caci Intl (CACI) Market Value Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Its Holding

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 47,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 53,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 158,212 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 59.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 4,740 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 11,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 671,666 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 4,600 shares to 58,120 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 22.15 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.23M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.