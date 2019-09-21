Private Advisor Group Trimmed Its Ventas (VTR) Stake by $438,804; Marshfield Associates Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $43.94 Million as Stock Value Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 36,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 42,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.30M shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,913 shares to 223,288 shares, valued at $82.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,572 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

