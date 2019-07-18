Private Advisor Group Trimmed Its Cbiz (CBZ) Stake by $1.01 Million; Shares Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Rose While St James Investment Company Has Raised Stake by $1.15 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 50,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 140,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 131,296 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 2.42M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 3,247 shares to 243,397 shares, valued at $48.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 199,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,248 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 67,300 shares to 648,136 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 26,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

