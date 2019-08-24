Private Advisor Group Raised By $659,384 Its Bce (BCE) Stake; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake By $100.77 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 140.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 14,986 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 25,633 shares with $1.14M value, up from 10,647 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 870,978 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc. (TXN) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 950 shares as Texas Instrs Inc. (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 17,110 shares with $1.81 billion value, down from 18,060 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc. now has $112.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -5.89% below currents $120.29 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS still skeptical on TXN recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stake by 1,750 shares to 26,770 valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1. It also upped New Oriental Educatio (NYSE:EDU) stake by 200 shares and now owns 1,900 shares. Veoneer Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 587 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 21,340 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 3,285 shares stake. Bahl And Gaynor reported 2.94 million shares. Twin invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dubuque Bancshares & Co has 1.97% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 115,239 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Montag A And Associates reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,068 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 266,171 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 22,629 shares.