Private Advisor Group Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Upped by $390,368; Gerdau S A (GGB) Stock Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 669,279 shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 17,308 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 15,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $207.39. About 110,232 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27M shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 883,811 were accumulated by Us Bank De. 8,972 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability has 354,609 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Bailard accumulated 6,339 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2.24M were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Ledyard State Bank stated it has 8,925 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 715 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 271,940 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 5,094 shares. Eastern Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,424 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 10,315 shares. Altfest L J & Com invested in 0.08% or 3,404 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc holds 10,994 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 92,620 shares to 3,588 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).