Private Advisor Group Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lifted by $873,652; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Cut Stake by $608,811 as Market Valuation Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 232,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) by 64,040 shares to 61,143 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 23,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,105 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 54,295 shares. Payden Rygel reported 644,900 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.43% or 6.57M shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.93% or 199,335 shares in its portfolio. Independent Investors Inc owns 22,400 shares. Dt Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80,785 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested in 2.91% or 203,450 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life owns 102,165 shares. London Of Virginia reported 6.80M shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Granite Prtn Lc accumulated 78,980 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Catalyst Cap Llc reported 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Verity Verity Limited Co reported 247,956 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.