Private Advisor Group Lowered Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Cut Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding as Shares Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $206.44. About 35,391 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 1,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 41,039 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, down from 42,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $164.08. About 550,826 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Olstein Cap LP holds 1.15% or 33,800 shares. Stifel Corp owns 96,998 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt holds 1,043 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 21,786 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 8,788 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Boston Partners holds 0% or 16,984 shares in its portfolio. 128,319 were reported by First Republic Invest. 550,755 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 70,617 shares. Korea Investment owns 35,200 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,600 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 7,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 9,580 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.59 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox invested in 404,391 shares. Prentiss Smith And Company Inc holds 3,274 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 28,682 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 390,210 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 1,968 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fort Point Cap Prns Limited Company, California-based fund reported 2,704 shares. California-based Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.79% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 5,718 shares stake. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,251 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 14,428 shares. Spc Finance Inc has invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fincl Bank holds 0.63% or 32,853 shares. Woodstock invested in 0.06% or 2,020 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Llc accumulated 172 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 74,209 shares to 135,966 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA) by 34,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).