Private Advisor Group Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU); Phocas Financial Stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 165,162 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 338.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 7,407 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 1,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $182.82. About 876,981 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares to 381,372 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation Class A by 503,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.33 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

