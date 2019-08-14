Private Advisor Group Increases Position in At&T (T); Rpm International (RPM) Shareholder Btim Has Raised Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 96,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 753,168 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59M, up from 656,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 27.16M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 11,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 334,869 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, up from 323,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 652,458 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 31,773 shares to 230,408 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,298 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 75,764 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 164,000 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 106,951 shares. Central Savings Bank And has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,096 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc accumulated 27,974 shares. Wafra reported 1.37M shares. Drexel Morgan stated it has 58,534 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Knott David M has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund invested in 144,831 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Amer Group Inc reported 2.55M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.43M shares. 137,540 were reported by Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,992 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Omaha invested 0.21% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Coastline accumulated 17,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.08% stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1.34M shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 9,496 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 24,239 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,000 are held by Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Mai has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 23,492 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Natixis LP invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 94,529 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Illinois-based Alley Lc has invested 0.7% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fiduciary Tru Commerce invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).