Private Advisor Group Increased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; River Road Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Ingles Markets C (IMKTA)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 123.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 450,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 816,514 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57M, up from 365,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 2.84 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Markets Incorporated C (IMKTA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 131,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 966,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.09 million, up from 835,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Markets Incorporated C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 68,414 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 24,571 shares to 61,430 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 29,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has invested 0.46% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hilton Capital Lc reported 3.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advsrs Limited Lc owns 9,212 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.97% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 79,095 shares. Reaves W H & Communication invested in 2.06M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 11.80 million shares for 5.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,320 shares. 14,586 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 147,670 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 176,853 shares. Notis stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 2.13 million shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Proffitt Goodson invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fmr reported 8.12 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) by 41,208 shares to 242,255 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries In (NYSE:AWI) by 149,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,616 shares, and cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG).