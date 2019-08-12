Private Advisor Group Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Increased by $1.46 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) as Market Valuation Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 80.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 8,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 18,770 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 10,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $191.01. About 536,573 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 2,373 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 82,141 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24,892 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Love This Manufacturing Stock – Schaeffers Research” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2013 – NASDAQ” published on February 25, 2013, Globenewswire.com published: “MKS Instruments Announces Agreement to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MKS Instruments – A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments to Present at Citi’s 2019 Global Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 19 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited accumulated 67,096 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Lc has invested 2% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 6,081 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsrs Inc. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 8,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 68,082 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 30,627 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Mesirow Inv Mngmt reported 72,405 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 88,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank And Trust invested in 6,651 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 231 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability invested 0.77% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 506,098 shares.

More recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 6,170 shares. The California-based Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Kansas-based Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Compton Cap Ri reported 8,852 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 211 shares. West Coast Lc has 9,833 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evermay Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Adirondack holds 0.44% or 3,507 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 21,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. 13,771 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advsr Llc. Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,060 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 14,600 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com accumulated 7,220 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc owns 12,880 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 13,288 shares to 4,165 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (JKJ) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,175 shares, and cut its stake in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM).