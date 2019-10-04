Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Stake in Metlife (MET) by $401,947 as Market Valuation Rose; As Amc Networks Cl A (AMCX) Market Value Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Position by $748,440

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 27,547 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 35,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 6.27 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (AMCX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 13,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 84,701 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 98,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 248,109 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX)

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 24,005 shares to 48,140 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to Working Mother’s â€œ100 Best Companiesâ€ List for 21st Year in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Want To Invest In MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advisors accumulated 232,758 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.11 million shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 16,258 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp has 60,607 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 165,158 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gp owns 125,010 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 42,248 shares. 32,731 are owned by National Bank & Trust. Perkins Coie Trust Communication has invested 0.99% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Limited Com stated it has 10,201 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 644,602 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,517 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 42,637 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 293,951 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,337 shares to 47,351 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 40,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.05M for 7.12 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. to Acquire RLJ Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Leon Cooperman and Mario Gabelli Agree On – GuruFocus.com” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.