Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $728,775; Stock Price Rose; Armistice Capital Increased Its Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Holding

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 525,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 6.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.76 million, up from 5.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.35 million market cap company. It closed at $7.98 lastly. It is down 15.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – POST-ACQUISITION, BARTECA WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JEFF CARCARA, ITS CURRENT CEO; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 0% TO 2%; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.69, REV VIEW $379.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Rev $89.3M; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 08/03/2018 Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 73c; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – SEES 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 30,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 35,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook

Since April 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.45 million activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 4.30 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Paloma holds 0.02% or 150,191 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 217,575 shares. Awm Inv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 99,900 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 1.70 million shares. Polar Asset Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Caz Lp stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). 164,386 were reported by Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Omers Administration invested in 44,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 31,700 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 92,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 22,400 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 285,500 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 19,729 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 235,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Headinvest Lc owns 44,037 shares. Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 3.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Accredited Invsts Inc reported 2,768 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Gp accumulated 0.31% or 14,684 shares. Osterweis Mgmt Inc has 1,792 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 120,747 shares. Benin Management Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Lc accumulated 237,863 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Lc accumulated 72,037 shares. 2,250 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood White. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.3% or 10.12M shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.