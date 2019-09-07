Private Advisor Group Has Raised Wabtec (WAB) Position by $357,335; As Lowe’s (LOW) Shares Declined, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Trimmed Its Holding by $1.59 Million

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 58.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 13,278 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, up from 8,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 855,600 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,038 are held by Fulton Savings Bank Na. Sol Cap holds 0.13% or 4,200 shares. D Scott Neal stated it has 1,938 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hl has 38,463 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Personal Capital invested in 0.24% or 196,009 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bowen Hanes And Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,962 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 9,065 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 373,763 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Covington Management owns 0.58% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 85,792 shares. 6,000 were reported by Granite Inv Prns Ltd. Montag A And Assoc invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 31,747 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd (JPGE) by 10,545 shares to 3,356 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (JKJ) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,175 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of stock was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.