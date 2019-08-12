Private Advisor Group Has Lowered Novo (NVO) Holding by $1.20 Million; Shares Declined; Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Novo (NVO) by $43.85 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 13,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, down from 37,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.95 million shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk

More recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Aug 11, 2019 – Will These 3 Good Performers Beat the Market? – GuruFocus.com” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Nordisk: New Study Makes Case For Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 5,220 shares to 14,989 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 2,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 36,178 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).