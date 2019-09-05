Private Advisor Group Has Lifted Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Ingalls & Snyder Decreased Stake in Gray Television (GTN) as Share Value Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 14,908 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 10,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 238,306 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 227,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 352,691 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 17/04/2018 – BP BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 590P FROM 570P; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BP a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 6,727 shares to 399,736 shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 16,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,370 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gray Television Inc (GTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 28,149 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,568 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 15,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Lp has 0.12% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 26,192 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,297 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.41% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 78,000 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Geode Ltd Liability Co reported 895,536 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 16,770 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Co holds 94,510 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Penn Capital Communication Inc invested in 530,476 shares or 1.21% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568. Howell Robin Robinson bought $20,137 worth of stock.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25,403 shares to 100,053 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 121,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).