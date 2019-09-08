Private Advisor Group Has Increased Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding by $352,418; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 25,530 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 21,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares to 282,544 shares, valued at $44.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

