Private Advisor Group Has Increased American Tower New (AMT) Position; GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (GUDHF) Shorts Up By 52.99%

GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) had an increase of 52.99% in short interest. GUDHF’s SI was 122,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 52.99% from 80,200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 175 days are for GUD HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:GUDHF)’s short sellers to cover GUDHF’s short positions. It closed at $7.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Advisor Group Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 4,441 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 28,111 shares with $5.75 million value, up from 23,670 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of consumer and industrial products in Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $639.91 million. It operates through Oates, Automotive, and Davey divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm imports and distributes cleaning products comprising brush ware, mops, buckets, sponges, wipes, and scourers to retail and commercial customers.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is -0.12% below currents $225.93 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4.