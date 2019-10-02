Private Advisor Group Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose; Bvf Decreased Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Holding as Shares Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 31,873 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 12,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 55,392 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, down from 67,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 2.10 million shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xoma Corp Del by 27,913 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 360,215 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 25,744 were reported by Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,249 shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 4,606 shares. Covington Capital has 39,309 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,475 shares. Freestone Lc owns 1,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Limited Liability Co reported 1,831 shares. Agf Investments stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bancshares stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation owns 520,313 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,295 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (URTH) by 60,508 shares to 157,446 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 108,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).