Private Advisor Group Has Decreased Its Coty (COTY) Stake by $564,102; Stock Value Rose; Carmax (KMX) Position Maintained by Asset Management Advisors Llc

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 64.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 51,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,691 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 78,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 1.17M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 319,196 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.28 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 56,579 shares to 86,001 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 11,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.24 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 138,350 shares. 46,309 were reported by Washington Tru Bancorporation. Yorktown & Rech reported 0.06% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Lpl Fincl Lc holds 31,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,417 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 8,544 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 20,671 shares stake. Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 31.89M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 766,436 shares. Tt stated it has 875,000 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management reported 105,774 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 2.99M shares.

