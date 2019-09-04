Private Advisor Group Has Decreased By $656,915 Its Nokia (NOK) Stake; Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 60.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 131,383 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 85,039 shares with $487,000 value, down from 216,422 last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $27.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.0441 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9141. About 2.47M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Enters Talks to Sell Digital-Health Business; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Creating the technology to connect the world sustainably and responsibly – Nokia publishes its 2017 People & Planet Report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 2.91M shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 67.26 million shares with $806.49 million value, up from 64.36M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 1.88M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased C stake by 1.84 million shares to 2.78 million valued at $97.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) stake by 121,686 shares and now owns 2.48 million shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 1.58M shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.03% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc invested in 44,000 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vertex One Asset Mgmt reported 199,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 181,166 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Liability Company reported 11,094 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 158,900 shares. Bokf Na invested in 67,219 shares. Bruni J V And Company Company accumulated 1.05M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. 63,726 are held by Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $393.20M for 17.55 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.